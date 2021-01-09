From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Reactions continue to trail the judgment of an Abuja federal high court dismissing the perjury and forgery suit instituted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a member of the party, William Edobor, against Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, with the former National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Oyegun, saying that the outcome of the suit was not unexpected.

‘No need to comment, it was just that it was not unexpected. I hope they will now let the governor settle down to do his job,’ he said.

‎In his comment, South-South National Vice Chairman of the PDP Chief Dan Orbih said: ‘The victory at the Federal High Court in Abuja only reaffirmed the verdict of the people in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

On his part, Edo State Chairman of the PDP Tony Azegbeimi said:‎ ‘The victory is sweet, we are happy and we dedicate to God Almighty. We thank the judiciary for standing with the truth; they have once again proved they are the hope of the common man.

‘I urge the APC not to appeal because the governor of Edo State has a massive plan for the state and should not be distracted.

‘When the governor does well, everybody enjoys it, not PDP alone.’

But his counterpart and‎ Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Col David Imuse (retd), in his reaction, said the party will appeal the ruling by the Federal High Court.

‎Imuse, in a statement signed by the Party’s State Publicity Secretary, Chris Azebamwan, said the party’s legal team would immediately move to study the judgement and file an appeal.

He expressed hope that the judiciary will remain upright and always ensure that the will of the people and rule of law prevail.

‘We thank God also granting all the lawyers and the judge very good health with which they all contributed to bringing the whole litigation process to this interesting stage. It is not the end of the road,’ the statement said.

It added that all APC members in Edo State are very hopeful like the good democrats and believers in the rule of law that they are that the Judiciary will continue to show that it is the last hope of the common man.

Meanwhile, Col Imuse has appealed to all APC members in the state to be calm and to go about their normal activities without animosity as the party appeals the verdict.

In his ‎reaction, former state Chairman of the APC, Aselm Ojezu, said that the decision of the court was not a surprise to him because he knew all along that Obaseki was qualified.

‘It is an embarrassment to the APC and I didn’t expect them to it sanction by the leadership of the party.

‘The judgement means that in a Democratic setting the rule of the people will always prevail.’

He called on the governor to remail focus and continue to deliver on his promises to the Edo people and continue to ignore any attempt to distract him because the people are clearly with him.

Meanwhile, the State chapter of the PDP‎ has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on the resounding victory he recorded in the Federal High Court Abuja.

‘It is a testimony to the fact that this government was enthroned by the wish of Edo people and had the blessings of God.

‘We advised APC that it was again travelling the road of ignominy instead of joining the government to build a society where hard work is rewarded, where hate should be condemned and love for a prosperous state the driving spirit of our being. Our advice was ignored!

‘It is now clear that Edo APC and the news and stories they propagate are built on falsehood, social greed, intellectual imbecility and pathological irresponsibility. Edo people are advised not to only punish them with their votes on election days, but to consider them public enemy number one henceforth!

‘However, if each and every one of them own up to their role, tender well-intentioned apologies and commit to be of good character, show respect to Edo people, toe the path of honour and have the decency of admitting to the fact that they spread lies and concocted fake stories to sell their mandate and attempted to dupe the courts, Edo people may show some mercy. After all, Governor Obaseki is a reasonable man. Edo people are reasonable people.

‘It is the most honourable thing to do; it is the most noble step to take,’ the party said in a statement issued by its State Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare.