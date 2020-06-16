Tony Osauzo, Benin

Reactions, yesterday, trailed the resignation of the Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Commenting on his exit from the party, acting state Chairman of the Edo APC, Col. David Imuse (rtd), said ‎”It is a highly welcome development, in-fact it is much expected and it is a good riddance to bad rubbish.

“The party remains the party, we are preparing for our party primaries so by Monday all of you should be prepared to witness the direct primaries which is going to be a seamless operation because the major pollutant and irritant in our party has filtered himself out so the party is in a joyous mood, I believe you can feel it from my voice.

Asked if Obaseki going to another party would affect the chances of the APC in the state, ‎Imuse said “Membership of political parties is voluntary so he can go to anywhere he likes, it is his constitutional right, it has no effect on APC”.

On his part, the state chairman of the party loyal to governor Obaseki, Mr. Anselm Ojezua, said he will not move with the governor, adding that‎ he was elected as chairman of APC with a four-year mandate which expires by 2022.

“I won’t move. As you can see, I still have my mandate as the elected party chairman of APC in Edo State which expires by 2020 and I intend to complete that mandate”, he said.

Also reacting, former deputy governor of the state, Rev. Peter Obadan‎, said “Well, I think the politics will be bright, he is going to commit himself; nobody is going to stop him from that but on the 12th of November he is going to handover to another governor to be elected because it is not going to be Obaseki this time around.

“I think politically we are better off in APC, all the headache gone, all the stress eliminated. And you know politics goes beyond money and how I wish we know that power is transient when you are there people hail you and the moment you step out of the place you are rejected”.

In his comment, former Political Adviser to ex-Comrade governor Adams Oshiomhole, Mr. Charles Idahosa, said “It is a good development. We took the decision, the party leadership and the LGA executives. That is what I have been saying since; APC is now Adams Progressives Congress and not APC.

“We are still talking, the governor has not decided and when he decides, wherever he goes we will all move with him”.

At press time yesterday, there were indications that several key members of the Obaseki administration and members of the state House of Assembly may not move with him to his new party.

Intense‎ lobbying and negotiation are said to be on, with top government officials making contact with Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu the Col. Imuse-led APC leadership in the state.