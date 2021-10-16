By Agatha Emeadi

One of the most exciting activities ‘The Lagos Cocktail week’, a week-long event which commenced its 7th edition would be rounded up with a final competition known as the ‘Bar-Battle today, 16th October 2021.

Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Cocktail Week, Lara Rawa has promised the event would be long chills and thrills for both the participants and audience; which has already opened up and would come to an end with a stiff competition.

Rawa, a lawyer turned mixology and the CEO of Eventee Cocktails said, the event has started and will come to a crescendo with a pop-up bar-battle-cocktail village at the Balmoral Marquee, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island as guests would be thrilled from Mocktails to cocktails, punches and smoothies etc.

She reiterates the fact that what the organization does over the years has been one competition, one winner; but because the need to boost the morale of the bar tenders; we agreed with our sponsors that the reward for the competition should be a cash price and we all agreed to that. We also want the bar tenders to do a ballot to pick what challenge they would be working with from the entry point.

