An infrastructure developer and real estate company, Mixta Africa, has said it was focused on creating affordable housing solutions for the average African.

The company, which was founded in 2015, is an active player in the African real estate sector, with offices in Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Cote d’Ivoire, and Nigeria.

They have successfully developed about 12,500 residential and retail units across the continent, it was gathered.

A statement by the company said Lagos New Town (LNT), a development of Mixta Africa, is sitting on a land bank of 1561 hectares. It is located along KM 40, Lekki Epe Expressway, and just 20 minutes from the Free Trade Zone and about 40 minutes from the central commercial area of Victoria Island.

Since its inception over 10 years ago, the community has experienced immense growth as a result of consistent infrastructural investments and strong value appreciation, the statement noted.

With over 5000 development units sold already, LNT is estimated to host over 200,000 people with an array of residential homes, malls, parks, religious houses, schools, community centres, and more when fully developed.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.