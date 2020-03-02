Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Newly appointed Special Assistant on Entertainment to the Edo State Governor, Iselobhor Airemen (aka Miyake), yesterday commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for his developmental strides.

He gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen in Benin. Miyake said he had from the outset admired the energy and dedication that Governor Obaseki has been exhibiting in carrying out his duty in the state.

“From the outset, I have always been a great admirer of the governor for his giant strides in the area of infrastructure development, human capital development, agriculture, sports and entertainment and this has never happened in the annals of the state,” he said.

He also maintained that this is the first time in a long while that Edo people are having a governor who is a technocrat as well as being committed to leading a positive revolution in all spheres of the people’s lives.

Miyake added that since his assumption of office, the governor ensured the state capital is back to its lively state as investors are trooping in en mass to invest in the state.

“This is the first time in a very long while that Edo State is coming back to its lively status. Just a few months ago it was the National Festival of Arts and Culture.

“Now on March 22, we will be hosting the National Sports Festival after that we would be hosting the Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers matches.”