From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural Association, Alhaji Bammi Bello Njane, has called on Governor Darius Ishaku to liaise with the Federal Government to investigate the bombing of over a thousand cows in Vingiri and Akisa villages, Takum Local Government Area by the Nigerian Airforce (NAF).

In a statement in Jalingo, Njane alleged that a jet from the Airforce Base in Makurdi bombed and killed about a 1,200 cows, injured some persons and other animals without justification.

“On the 9th and 10th of this month, an Airforce Tactical jet from the Makurdi Airforce Base entered our state and bombed 1,200 cattle in Vingiri and Akisa villages in Takum local government area of the state.

“While we found 792 dead cattle, 430 went missing and have not been found as at the time of this briefing. Forty-two sheep and six persons also got injured in the attack. This is the second time this is happening. Sometime in August, the same jet bombarded and killed 73 cows and six persons with several animals and persons injured. Our settlement was also destroyed along with most of our property.

“We wrote to Darius Ishaku as a peace-loving governor to investigate the immediate and remote causes of these inhuman acts against our members and their animals by the Nigerian Airforce and to use his good office to compel the Federal Government to pay compensation to his subjects for the damage done by the Airforce.

“To take action to ensure that this barbaric act, which is usually targeted at our members in Nigeria and Taraba specifically, does not occur again in the future for peace to reign in the state while those behind the attacks should be made to face the law.”

