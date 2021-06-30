From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Fulani organisation Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has commended the Federal Government for the arrest and continuation of the trial of separatist leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

The organisation went on to demand that Yoruba separatist leader Sunday Igboho who has been agitating for secession in the South West be similarly arrested.

Miyetti Allah President Bello Bodejo in a telephone interview with Daily Sun on Wednesday said that the arrest of the IPOB leader will serve as a lesson to those violently clamouring for the break up of Nigeria.

He alleged that Kanu, through inciting statements and directives to his followers, has led to the loss of lives and property worth billions of naira, especially in the South East where policemen have been killed and several government facilities attacked and burnt.

‘We are extremely happy with the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu because we believe it will go a long way in weakening his feathers and that of his followers who have caused tremendous damages in the South East,’ Badejo said.

‘However, the constitution of Nigeria is clear on the punishment that is due for people that commit such crimes. So, I suggest that his trial be fastened and judgement passed so that others who are nursing similar intentions can learn a lesson and stay away from violent crimes.’

Bodejo said he is expecting that similar treatment is given to the Sunday Igboho who, he said, has been causing trouble in the South West states through his unending rallies across the states calling for the establishment of a Yoruba nation-state.

‘We have concluded plans to drag him (Sunday Igboho) to court over his statements and actions that had led to several attacks on Fulani communities in the South West states.

‘I have challenged security agencies and the Federal Government to take quick actions about Sunday Igboho to avert breakdown of law and order in the region as witnessed in South East recently.

‘I heard that he’s planning a mega rally in Lagos on Sunday. I strongly suggest to Government that he be arrested and taken to Court for prosecution before the planned rally on Sunday.

‘An end should quickly be put to his quest for the dismemberment of the Nigerian nation. We the Fulani community believe in Nigeria where all will live together irrespective of religious beliefs, ethnic background, political affiliations and several other differences.’

He called on Fulani herders across the country to remain calm and law-abiding irrespective of several provocations.

He admitted that Fulani communities in southern states are under serious threat mainly due to the recent statement of the 17 southern governors on open grazing.

‘Youths in several communities in southern states have taken advantage of that statement to harass and attack our people, extort money from them and cause serious frustration for them and their trade. But we have asked our people to be calm and not take laws into their hands.

‘We have assured them that nobody has the power to evict them anywhere they are, as long as they are law-abiding. No section of the constitution permits anyone to evict a Nigerian from any part of the country,’ he maintained.

