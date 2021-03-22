From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has denied allegation by Governor Ortom that Fulani militia attacked his convoy.

It condemned the attack, insisting that its members were never engaged in such offensive acts even when they had been provoked through several state policies including the enactment of the law against open grazing in the state.

President of the Association, Bello Bodejo, told security agencies to carry out thorough investigation and prosecute those involved in the attack.

Bodejo disclosed that Fulani people were no longer in Benue State insisting that the law against open grazing forced majority of them out.

“Our people massively moved out of Benue to other locations because of persistent persecution as well as physical and verbal attacks on them. Any Fulani person in Benue today is either passing by or went to supply cattle to the state.

“We have pleaded with the governor repeatedly to reverse the anti-open grazing law but he refused.

We believe that such step will bring lasting peace and harmony in the state. It will enable our people to freely do their business without fear of attack as being experienced now.

“Unfortunately, the governor has refused to reverse the law after several appeals from different quarters. On our own, we decided to approach the court and we are expecting favourable pronouncement on the matter.”

Bodejo, however, registered his displeasure with the level of hatred the governor has for Fulani people.

“The governor has openly displayed his hatred for Fulani people on several occasions but that will not stop us from seeking ways to build peace and public confidence, and strengthen the fragile unity and tolerance among the people.”

He charged the governor to be considerate in his administration as he was not governor for only Tiv people who are majority tribe in the state but for all tribes resident in the state and contributing to its socio-economic development.

Bodejo, thus, asked Nigerians to disregard the claim by the governor that his people have formed militia with a view to unleashing terror on people of the state.