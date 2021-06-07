From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Fulani organisation Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has distanced itself and its members from attacks on Sunday alleged to have been carried out by Fulani herdsmen at Igangan, in Ibarapa North local, Oyo, that led to several deaths and destruction of property worth millions.

The association maintained that its members were not involved in the deadly attack, challenging the police and other authorities to swiftly take action to investigate, apprehend and prosecute those found to have been involved.

Miyetti Allah National President Alhaji Bello Bodejo, who spoke to Daily Sun in Abuja on Monday, said that members of the association are peace-loving people and cannot involve themselves in such criminal acts that would tarnish their image.

He admitted that his people have become an ‘endangered species’ across the country because of several negative reports on social and conventional media that paint them as enemies of the people and the state.

Alhaji Bodejo made an appeal to Fulani people across the country to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding in spite of several provocations, urging them to be careful in their actions and movements because of unexpected attacks that could come from people within their immediate communities or outside.

Bodejo meanwhile described the 17 southern states governors as ‘jokers’ in response to their proposed ban on open grazing in the region, stating that the ban won’t work.

‘The governors don’t have the constitutional power to do what they have done. Though they have the right to make pronouncements or suggestions, it’s not binding on us because there’s no constitutional backing to that. They are all jokers,’ he stated.

On the ongoing constitutional review process, Alhaji Bodejo said his association made presentations at the public hearings, stating: ‘We demanded the creation of a ministry that will carter for the welfare of our people.

‘We are being attacked endlessly from every part of the south. We don’t know where to go again. We suggested that the ministry be created to take care of our people.’

He advised Fulani people in the south to remain there and do their businesses legitimately because they are Nigerians and should be allowed to their trade peacefully anywhere in the country.

He challenged the government to go after people who are committing crimes in host communities irrespective of their tribe or religious beliefs.