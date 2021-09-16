From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has engaged Queen Temitope Labinjo Ajayi, as brand ambassador to launder its image and for community engagement and promotion of Fulani herders interests.

The association said its members have undoubtedly become endangered species among local communities in Nigeria and beyond due to bad perception which it attributed to negative media reports. It said the ambassador would assist correct the misconceptions in the public sphere.

President of the association, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, who stated this at the investiture ceremony of Miyetti Allah brand Ambassador in Abuja, said the choice of Queen Ajayi was a wise one going by the reputation, integrity and loyalty she commands within and outside Nigeria.

Bodejo said with her new responsibility as brand ambassador, the image of Fulani pastoralists would change for good within and outside Nigeria.

He said the new ambassador lived abroad for over 30 years, thereby, putting her on a vantage position to launder the image of the Fulani.

Ajayi, in her remarks, said Nigerians at home and abroad, were deeply concerned and determined to find lasting solution to farmers/herders crisis, and that she was committed to any cause that would herald a peaceful end to the protracted crisis.

“We must collectively agree to end the crisis that has turned brothers and sisters against each other. It’s because of my firm believe in the peace and unity of Nigeria that I decided to relocate to Nigeria, temporarily, to engage with the Miyetti Allah Association towards engendering peace, unity and development.

“My investiture as Miyetti Allah brand ambassador has therefore placed a heavy burden on my shoulder and my indefatigable team of supporters, and I can assure you that I will not betray the enormous confidence reposed in me.”

Ajayi said a blueprint for the total transformation of cattle rearing and farming business that would change the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country had been developed by her team, and if implemented, at least half of the lingering clashes between farmers/herders would be a thing of the past.

