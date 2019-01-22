Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, concerned Fulani leaders have expressed disagreement with the recent endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, (MACBAN), saying the laws guiding the affairs of the association do not allow it to dabble into partisan politics.

Chairman of the concerned Fulani leaders, Alhaji Walid Jibrin, at a press conference in Kaduna, said neither the executives nor the national chairman of the MACBAN can take a major decision without consulting and seeking the consent of members of the Board of Trustees and patrons of the association.

He said: “Such decision taken recently by the association without the knowledge of the BOT and patrons and majority of registered members is anarchy and disrespect and amounts to dragging our paramount ruler into politics.”

Jibrin who is also the Sarkin Fulan in Dangi Nasarawa, said the Miyetti Allah owes the Sultan of Sokoto, Emir of Kano, Emir of Katsina, Emir of Zazzau and Lamido of Adamawa apologies for being ignorant of the rules guiding the association and for not running the MACBAN for the full benefit of members.

The Sarkin Yakin Dangawa Yaan Tumaki of Katsina, also disclosed that concerned Fulani groups and Ardos and members of MACBAN who are not in support of the Miyeti Allah’s decision would soon meet to counter the stand.

“I want Nigerians to know that we have over 25 Fulani associations in Nigeria that are fully registered and over 500 categories of Fulani race living in Nigeria with even some who are unable to speak Fulfulde due to the general global changes like the current global climate change affecting the world.”

Jibrin said representatives of these groups will attend the forthcoming Fulani conference and will tell the world their stand in the forthcoming election by choosing their presidential choice who is ready to satisfy the demand of the Fulani and who will settle the feud of farmer-communities with herdsmen.

He said: “I, therefore, call on the Fulani never to be deceived again by anybody no matter how highly placed. Fulani must talk with one voice among our over 6,000 voters in Nigeria. I call on Miyetti Allah not to further add fuel to the fire.”

He said associations should rather be fighting for Fulani who have no land for rearing, no water ponds, no functional nomadic schools, no cattle path which are now blocked and should pave way for Fulani to live peacefully with all tribes in Nigeria.