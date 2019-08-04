Unknown gunmen have stormed the resident of Alhaji Saidu Kolaku, the leader Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) located at Sabon Pegi in Mayo Belwa local government in Adamawa State and shot him dead, the police spokesman in the Adamawa State, Sulaiman Nguroje, has said.

Kolaku was the zonal vice chairman of MACBAN, Adamawa South, until his death on Saturday. His death has been described by an official of MACBAN and other informed persons in the state as being a possible reprisal attack.

Mr Kolaku had been assisting security operatives in tracking down kidnappers and other criminals. He was recently honoured by the state police command for his efforts.

The police spokesman in the Adamawa State, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirming the incident said ‘’Unknown gunmen stormed the resident of the Fulani leader located at Sabon Pegi in Mayo Belwa local government, shot him and left him in the pool of his blood.

‘’Following the incident, a distress call was forwarded to the police who rushed to the scene and took the victim to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” he said.

Mr Nguroje, a deputy superintendent of police, said the Adamawa State police commissioner has dispatched officials of the homicide department to investigate the murder.

‘’Indeed, police received the death of the slain man with shock because of his invaluable contribution towards fighting crime and criminality especially his gallantry in the fight against kidnappers.

“The command has launched manhunt for the fleeing culprits and God’swilling, they will be tracked down and brought to justice,” he said.

Reacting to the killing, the Public Relations Officer of Miyetti Allah in the state, Muhammad Buba, said the killing of Mr Kolaku may be a reprisal attack to avenge the role he played in tackling criminality especially kidnapping and cattle rustling.

‘’Efforts of Kolaku in fighting crime had made the police command to honour him on 17th July 2019, for his gallantry and valiant exploits in fighting kidnappers and cattle rustlers rampaging the state.

“It’s unfortunate that the death of our zonal leader will seriously undermine the fight against crime and criminality in the state,’’ the spokesperson of the Fulani herders’ association said. (Vanguard)