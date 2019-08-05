A leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Mr Saidu Kolaku, has been shot dead.

He was the zonal vice chairman of MACBAN, Adamawa South, until he was shot dead on Saturday. It is suspected that his killing could be a reprisal attack.

Kolaku had been assisting security operatives in tracking down kidnappers and other criminals. He was recently honoured by the state police command for his efforts.

The police spokesman in the Adamawa State, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident.

“Gunmen stormed the residence of the Fulani leader located at Sabon Pegi in Mayo Belwa Local Government Area, shot him and left him in the pool of his blood.

“Following the incident, a distress call was forwarded to the police who rushed to the scene and took the victim to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” he said.

Nguroje, a deputy superintendent of police, said the state police commissioner has dispatched officials of the homicide department to investigate the murder.

“Indeed, police received the death of the slain man with shock because of his invaluable contribution towards fighting crime and criminality, especially his gallantry in the fight against kidnappers.

“The command has launched manhunt for the fleeing culprits and God willing, they will be tracked down and brought to justice,” he said.

Reacting to the killing, the public relations officer of Miyetti Allah in the state, Muhammad Buba, said the killing of Kolaku might be a reprisal attack to avenge the role he played in tackling criminality, especially kidnapping and cattle rustling.

Buuba said: “Efforts of Kolaku in fighting crime had made the police command to honour him on July 17, for his gallantry and valiant exploits in fighting kidnappers and cattle rustlers rampaging the state.

“It’s unfortunate that the death of our zonal leader will seriously undermine the fight against crime and criminality in the state.’’