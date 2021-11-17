From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) Alhaji Bammi Bello Njane, has called on Governor Darius Ishaku to liaise with the Federal Government to investigate the bombing of over a thousand cows in Takum Local Government Area of the state by the Nigerian Air Force.

In a statement issued in Jalingo, Njane alleged that bombing from a Nigerian Air Force’s tactical jet from the air force base in Makurdi bombed killed about a 1,200 cows and injured some persons and other animals without justification.

He said that ‘on the 9th and 10th of this month, an Air Force Tactical jet from the Makurdi Airforce Base entered our state and bombed over one thousand cattle in Vingiri and Akisa villages in Takum local government area of the state.

‘While we found 792 dead cattle, 430 went missing and have not been found as at the time of this briefing. 42 sheep and six persons also got injured in the attack. This is the second time this is happening. Sometime in August, the same jet bombarded and killed 73 cows and six persons with several animals and persons injured. Our settlement was also destroyed along with most of our property.

‘We wrote to the state governor, Arch Darius Ishaku, as a peace-loving governor to investigate the immediate and remote causes of these inhuman act against our members and their animals by the Nigerian Air Force and to use his good office to compel the federal government to pay compensation to his subjects for the damage done by the Air Force.

‘To take action to ensure that this barbaric act which is usually targeted at our members in Nigeria and Taraba specifically does not occur again in the future for peace to reign in the state while those behind the attacks should be made to face the law.’

Njane, who assured that his members were peaceful and law abiding citizens, said that they will continue to be good citizens contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of the country.

