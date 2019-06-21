Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) is seeking the establishment of Fulani Youth Vigilance Group in the five South East states.

President of MACBAN, Alhaji Muhammadu Kirowa, who disclosed this at the ongoing South East security summit in Enugu, yesterday, said the Fulani youth outfit, when established, would work closely with security agencies, neighbourhood watch or local vigilance group to ensure the security of lives and property in all the communities.

But, Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, has warned the herdsmen to desist from violating customs and traditions of Igbo communities while plying their trade.

Kirowa, whose address was presented by the National Secretary of the group, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, applauded South East governors for their commitment to peaceful coexistence between farmers and herdsmen, noting that the insecurity plaguing the nation would end quickly if governors in other regions emulated them.

“We can always assure government of the cooperation of our leadership at both state and local levels to fish out criminals from the society we live. We also call for the establishment of Fulani youth vigilance body, who will be working with the security, the neighbourhood watch or vigilante to ensure security in all communities, as it was done in Enugu State.

“To the traditional rulers and people of the South East, we solicit your support and cooperation in adopting dialogue where problems exist as a means of brokering peace and to report cases against our members to either the Fulani Youth Vigilance Group, state or local branch of the association and vice versa,” MACBAN stated.

Governor Umahi who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, commended the efforts of commissioners of police in the zone in curbing the excesses of criminals and criminality in the region.

Igwe disclosed that the Ebonyi State Government has, apart from its recent meeting with the national leadership of MACBAN, appointed five northerners resident in the state as technical assistants to the governor on herdsmen-farmers’ matters.

He, therefore, urged other South East states to emulate Ebonyi in that regard.

He was upbeat that the resolutions of the summit will provide solution to the national security issues especially as they relate to the South East.