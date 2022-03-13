From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said that it has uncovered a secret plot by the Miyetti Allah to collaborate with the Nigerian security agencies to disarm vigilante outfits in the Southeast.

IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, claimed that members of Miyetti Allah have held a meeting with some heads of security agencies to perfect the plot.

Powerful alleged that the aim was to destabilise the people of the Southeast for easy access for Fulani herdsmen to continue their onslaught in the zone.

His words: “We have uncovered a secret meeting of Miyetti Allah held with the hierarchy of various security agencies to disarm vigilante groups in Biafra land. They agreed at the meeting that all vigilante groups in Biafra land would be directed to surrender their weapons to security agencies.

“Their intention is to weaken our people and pave the way for the invasion of our communities by Fulani bandits masquerading as herdsmen. We want to place the world on notice about this wicked plot.

“We also raise alarm over the influx of Fulani rapists and terrorists called Fulani hunters in our land. Our people must be careful because Fulani and Miyetti Allah have devised another means of killing our people in the bushes and forests in Biafra land.

“The recent plan by Nigeria government and its security agencies to collect guns from vigilante groups in every communities in Biafra land was designed to make our security and vigilante men impotent and clear the way for their criminal gangs to penetrate our communities.

“We, therefore, urge vigilante groups in various communities never to surrender their weapons to security agencies that cannot guarantee the security of our people. Doing so amounts to rendering our communities vulnerable.

“We also want to caution all communities in Biafra land to be on red alert over the plot by the enemies of Biafra to use their agents of death to inflict pain and sorrow on our people. Security should be beefed up around all Biafran communities because our enemies are not sleeping.

“However, ESN operatives are ready to defend our ancestral land against any invaders, but they need the cooperation of every community and its vigilante groups. They should assist ESN operatives, and IPOB volunteers to protect our land.”