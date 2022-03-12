From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) claims it has uncovered a secret plot Fulani pastoralist advocates Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), in collaboration with security agencies to disarm vigilantes in the South East.

IPOB spokesperson Emma Powerful, in a statement on Saturday, claimed that MACBAN held a meeting with some heads of security agencies to perfect the plot.

Powerful alleged that the aim is to destabilise the people of the South East for easy access by Fulani pastoralists to continue their onslaught in the region.

‘We have uncovered a secret meeting Miyetti Allah held with the hierarchy of various security agencies to disarm vigilante groups in Biafra land. They agreed at the meeting that all vigilante groups in Biafra land would be directed to surrender their weapons to security agencies,’ Powerful claimed in the statement.

Their intention is to weaken our people and pave the way for the invasion of our communities by Fulani bandits masquerading as herdsmen. We want to place the world on notice about this wicked plot.

‘We also raise alarm over the influx of Fulani rapists and terrorists called Fulani hunters in our land. Our people must be careful because Fulani and Miyetti Allah have devised another means of killing our people in the bushes and forests in Biafraland,’ the statement read.