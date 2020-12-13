From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

National President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Muhammadu Kirowa, has slammed the various states leaders of the group for the present rise of insecurity in most parts of the country.

Kirowa, who is also the Ardon Zuru, spoke yesterday at the inauguration ceremony of Northwestern states executives of MACBAN in Dutse, blamed the states Fulani leaders for allowing youths in their various domains to go on criminal rampage against without control.

“It is common knowledge that we (Fulani) are the worst victims of various forms of persecutions and criminality because we don’t own media which is why our voices are never heard.

“Before any other person gets kidnapped, about 20 or more Fulani people must have suffered the same fate with payment of ransoms which no media had bothered to report or investigate in the past. “We have to tell ourselves the truth that we have failed in our responsibility of giving our children the right training and good upbringing that ought to shape them for a better people.”

The visibly angry president added: “We cannot continue to wallow in denial when it is a fact that majority of criminals arrested across the country are from within us, our kith and kin who have gone into this circle because if our sheer negligence.”

He said it was up to the leaders and the rest of the Fulani society to unite and give their children better home training with education or continue to drag the name of the tribe into embarrassment.

Earlier, the national secretary general in charge of north west of MACBAN Alhaji Baba Usman Ngelzarma urge the newly inaugurated leaders to collaborate with heads of security operatives in their various states to enable them have a smooth working relationship.

He urged Fulani cattle breeders to embrace the modern trend of cattle ranching to avoid conflicts with farmers and continued exposure to criminal tendencies.