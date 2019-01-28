Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Miyetti Allah Wallidira, yesterday, called for the expulsion and arrest of Amnesty International (AI) Nigeria leadership in the country.

Miyetti Allah made the call in Abuja during a courtesy visit on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The National President of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Yusuf Musa Ardo, said the entire AI Nigeria’s recent report released in December was biased.

Ardo said the report which discussed farmers-herders clashes across the country, declared the entire Fulani people as terrorists.

“It is not acceptable by our people, we condemn it and we believe it is inhuman and unpatriotic by the Amnesty International.

“We are all Nigerians, we need to build this nation, we need to support the little effort of peace of different communities and the effort of this wonderful administration of President Buhari,” Ardo said.

Earlier, the Secretary-General of Miyetti Allah, Abubakar Abba Muhammad, said the 2018 report was so biased, one-sided and particularly targeted against the entire Fulani people in Nigeria.

Muhammad said the report was totally not acceptable by any civilised society in the whole world, adding that it was very funny that AI Nigeria researchers did not see a reason to interview the leadership of Fulani people or the affected areas in the Fulani communities in Nigeria at all.

READ ALSO: Pope: Women who have abortion must be consoled, not punished

He further said rather, AI Nigeria only put interest on the areas that were sweat to their paymasters.

“Sir, this is highly bias, a one-sided report and it is capable of causing a crisis in the country. For example, the areas that all these crises affected Fulanis in Nigeria, specifically in some states like Taraba, number one, they killed about 120 women, children, and elderly persons.

“Number two, in Gembu, that is Taraba-Plateau, they have killed thousands of Fulani people there. Number three, in Numan, Adamawa State, they also killed many women and children and cut them into pieces. Number four, in Benue State, Fulani travelers were killed and burn in a motor park in abroad daylight.

“The crisis in Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and some parts of Sokoto State where people are being killed, kidnapped daily, were not being reported by Amnesty International. Consequently, for the above misconduct, our organization is requesting that the Amnesty International be expelled from Nigeria and the leadership be arrested,” Muhammad said.

Responding, Onyeama thanked Miyetti Allah for its emphasis on peace, its belief in peace and its readiness to engage peacefully and finding a peaceful solution.

“This is absolutely what we need in our country. We all have to work together to make that peace. It is hard work all times, but it is something that is really important to do because we are one people,” Onyeama said.

On the AI Nigeria report, Onyeama said the government is already engaging and addressing an earlier AI Nigeria report on the military, which he said, the government was very concerned with a lot of the findings of the report.

“This is another report also that they have come up with. We are part of the global community and our relationship with countries around the world is governed by certain principles and practices.

“Amnesty International is a body that has international recognition and it will not be in our best interest in the long term to take a drastic measure like proscribing, expelling them or even expelling their leaders or whatever because I think the international community will certainly see that as an overreaction.

“What we do and I think that we will also do it in respect of this report is to get and marshal our facts, point out where they have made errors and point out that it has not been balanced if they have not also got the opinion and engaged with all the parties.

“I think this is an area that we have criticised Amnesty International report in the past and that we have had a concern with the way they come up with their reports, that they are not balanced we have found very much in the past.

“So, with regards to this, I will engage with the other government agencies and we will have a response prepared to this report, identifying where we disagree and we will publicise it and send it formally to Amnesty International,” Onyeama said.