Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following threats by the Miyetti Allah that there would be no peace except Ruga settlement is accepted by all the states, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to resist attacks by herders in the South East.

Spokesperson of IPOB, Emma Powerful, told Daily Sun in Owerri, yesterday.

Powerful blamed governors and political leaders for compromising and not defending the interest of the common man against threats by Miyetti Allah.

“It has come to the knowledge of IPOB of threats by the leadership of Miyetti Allah over the resumption of illegal terror induced movement of cattle through farms and villages in Biafraland. This is not the first time they have threatened the lives of peaceful law abiding citizens of Biafra.

“It happened with their treasonous quit notice, and have continued through Ango Abdulahi, culminating in this abominable utterance by the leadership of Miyetti Allah.

“Having sensed the fear, impotence and political hopelessness of these quislings that call themselves governors in the East, Miyetti have been emboldened to continue issuing threats of further bloodshed if their demands are not met. The most shocking of all is that ordinary citizens who for years have been at the receiving end of Fulani terror and savagery appear transfixed with fear and have surrendered their fate to murderous cattle herders.

“Miyetti Allah along with their foot soldiers in the Army must understand that their deal with South East governors is not applicable to IPOB.

“The same way IPOB today is dedicated to the defence of Ebonyi State and Anambra West before, but now every inch of Biafran territory will be defended. Our ongoing resistance in Ebonyi is testament to this very fact.”

Powerful, who alleged that the South-East political leadership had compromised to surrender lands to Miyetti Allah, pledged that IPOB would ensure that such a plot did not sail through.

“We will not surrender the land of our ancestors to this invading bloodthirsty herds from the Sahel no matter the political package they wrapped it under. IPOB is ready for these terrorists in whatever guise they might use to come into our land.

“One thing is certain: Miyetti Allah with their support and sponsorship from federal, South East governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo, will not succeed no matter what they do. Miyetti Allah and their sponsors are the real terrorists and shall remain so in our eyes. Their strategy of threats and terror cannot work with us. They cannot succeed because IPOB is here on the ground and meeting them head-on. Ruga settlement is dead in our land and cannot be imposed on us,” Powerful said.