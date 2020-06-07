Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has warned Nigerians to be at alert and cautious of the recent comment made by the leader of the Fulani cattle breeders association, Abdulahi Bodejo to roll out 100,000 Fulani vigilantes across the country, advising that the threat may have reached execution stage.

MASSOB spokesman Uchenna Madu who spoke to our correspondent in Owerri noted that the threat issued over the weekend by Bodejo might be a smokescreen as plans to execute the plot might have reached an advance stage.

The MASSOB leader also claimed that the cattle breeders may have got a strong backing from the Federal Government for making such a comment following its silence on the matter since it was made.

According to Madu “we received a comment raised by the head of the Miyetti Allah to set up a security outfit in Nigeria and occupied Biafra land in particular as an implementation of the systematic agenda of the President Buhari-led Federal Government of Nigeria to forceful islamize the citizens of eastern and Middle Bel regions of this geographical expression called Nigeria.

“Miyetti Allah as the Federal Government-recognized body regulating and overseeing the affairs and activities of the terrorist Fulani herdsmen and militias in Nigeria has overwhelming backup from the President Buhari-led Federal Government of Nigeria in implementing and complimenting the islamization agenda of the Federal Government of Nigerian,” Madu said.

“For the Fulani to boldly issue out this sacrilegious and abominable statement proofs that the establishment of their security vigilantes is already in execution stage. They merely want to know the reactions of Igbo leaders which will always be the temporal noisemaking.

“No amount of so called national peace talk or political cohesion hypocritically and subtly executing by the Fulani oligarchy will ever save this geographical expression called Nigeria from its imminent collapse.

In their bias and shallow mind , they thought that they are executing the agenda of Othman Dan Fodio and his other Fulani ancestors in making Nigeria the permanent home country for the Fulani wanderers but not knowing that all their activities and primitive policies are speedily destroying Nigeria and helping our agitation for Biafra to gain more international and diplomatic attention and recognition.

“MASSOB wishes to reiterate our earlier resolution with other pro-Biafra coalition that Fulani security vigilance services will never be tolerated in Biafra land. They should establish their vigilante services in their Fulani villages in Arewa land not in Biafra.

“It is only the indigenous people of the tribes that make up Biafra with the spirit of heroism that will always withstand the Fulani herdsmen and militias. The people of Biafra are ever ready to defend and protect our land, lives and properties with every available means and methods.

“The Fulani service chiefs can never subdue or defeat the people of Biafra. The technological experiments of Nigeria Biafra war of 1967 to 1970 can never be compared with the modernized technology of today.

“Fulani herdsmen should know that their British backup and Islamic countries alliances against the people of Biafra and middle belt Christians will never withstand Biafra’s diplomatic relationship, sympathies and accord with super nations of the world that are more advanced in modern technologies than Arabs countries,” Madu asserted.