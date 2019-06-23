Stanley Uzoaru and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

As the proposed establishment of vigilante groups by the Miyetti Allah cattle breeders in the southeast continues to attract condemnation, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) the Apex socio-cultural, political organization of all Igbo youths in the country said the proposal is a deliberate plan to invade Igbo land and stir-up second Biafra civil war, warning against such move.

The group raised the alarm that Fulani Herdsmen were planning an attack on the South East region of the country.

Speaking through its President General, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, the group after emerging from a crucial meeting held in Owerri yesterday, warned that they would resist such move.

OYC said the region has been the most loving and peaceful race seeking for the unity of the country but that such nature must not be abused as the youths in the region would not tolerate such secret adventure. The group said it would alert the European Union (EU), United Nation(UN) as well as Africa Union (AU) on president Buhari’s policies against Ndi Igbo as a deliberate act to cause another civil war in Nigeria and an attempt to secede Nigeria against the mission of the founding fathers of Nigeria. According to the President General, the youths have resolved as follows “That Ndi Igbo are the most loving and peaceful race in the project of one Nigeria since 1960 till date, and have maintained a peaceful co-existence among other tribes and ethnic Nationalities. “That the demand of Fulani herdsmen to establish Fulani vigilance group is an institution of militia terrorist group in disguise in Igbo land in preparation to launch an attack against the peace-loving people of Igbo race.

“Considering the ill-intention of herdsmen to have vigilante in the southeast, Ohanaeze Youth Council have no choice other than to give president Mohammadu Buhari 24 hours to call herdsmen to order and cancel what they described as “such evil and tribalistic demand” or Ndi Igbo will accept the silence of President Buhari as fueling the process to cause the second Nigeria Biafra civil war.

“If after 24 hours Ndigbo didn’t hear the President’s message, we will also describe his silence on this security issue that is boiling in the nation as having the plan to divide Nigeria. He would also be seen as a separatist or secessionist in Nigeria project. OYC said that Fulani herdsmen were known as mere cattle-rearers but that since Buhari took over in 2015 herdsmen has become hit-men terrorizing the entire country.