Vincent Kalu and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The youth wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asked the Federal Government to issue a 24-hour ultimatum to the leadership of Miyetti Allah for the withdrawal of its statement on the threat to role out 100, 000 Fulani vigilantes across the nation.

The Igbo youths also called on the Federal Government to arrest the leader of the Fulani Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Abdulahi Bodejo for making such comment.

National Publicity Secretary of the Igbo youth wing of Ohanaeze, Osmond Nkeoma who handed the order in an exclusive chat with Sunday Sun in Owerri, yesterday noted that the comment by the Fulani cattle breeders was inciting and capable of causing disharmony in the country.

Nkeoma pointed out that the only way the Federal Government could exonerate itself from such comment was to order the group to withdraw its statement failure of which would be interpreted that the group had Federal Government’s backing.

According to Nkeoma “we have seen that Miyetti Allah is serving the government with three agenda, they are now the mouthpiece executing the government’s sinister motive.

“If every other tribe can take that statement, we the Igbo, we have pride, we can’t take it , especially the Igbo youths, if the Fulani feel that they are in the majority in Nigeria, they are day dreaming, our parents learnt their lessons from the civil war and they painstakingly passed them to us.

Also, another group, Indigenous Igbo Youths, has warned herdsmen to leave Igbo land.

The President of the group, Chief Mayor Echefu who gave the warning said that the warning became necessary following alleged incessant killings of the people and the destruction of their farmlands by the herdsmen who also rape their women.

According to Echefu, “what happened at a community in Nkwere, Imo State was a grave injustice. A young man, Uzoma, who had just taken to commercial farming had his investments destroyed by herdsmen.

“When he succeeded in driving away the first set, they regrouped and came back more ferociously, and after a scuffle, one of their cows was said to have been killed. The herdsmen threatened to attack the community if he didn’t pay them N200, 000 for the cow.”