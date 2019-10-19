Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has warned its members in Nasarawa State against deliberate encroachment on farmlands.

The state chairman of association, Mohammed Husaini, gave the warning during a meeting with members on Saturday in Keana Local Government Area (LGA).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting had in attendance herders from Keana, Obi and Awe LGAs.

According to the chairman, as leaders, they will expose the bad elements among them to the security agencies for immediate prosecution.

He said that the association would not continue to fold its arms to allow some unpatriotic members to undermine the current peace in the state through their illegal activities.

“We will set up monitoring committee to monitor the activities of our members and report the bad elements to us for onward report to the security agencies.

“We will also confiscate the cows of anyone caught destroying farmland deliberately to serve as deterrent to others,” he said.

The chairman added that the leadership was conducting an investigation to fish out members that recently attacked and amputated the hands of a farmer in Keana.

“The perpetrators of the crime will never go unpunished, as we will get them and make them face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Hussaini further said that, just like the herders, farmers were also earning their livelihoods through their farms, stressing there was no justification whatsoever for any herder to destroy crops.

Mr Ubi Haruna, Benue State Chairman of Miyette Allah, who was also at the meeting,commended the government of Benue State for showing understanding with the Fulani people in the state.

He promised that the Fulani people living in Benue would continue to be law abiding and support the government to succeed.

According to him, the association would expose any herder who either destroys crops or kills anybody to the security agencies for prosecution.

NAN reports that the meeting was also attended by Alhaji Abu Giza, Chairman of Keana LGA and the representatives of the Army, Police, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NCSDC) among others. (NAN)