Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

An Igbo social-cultural group, Igbo National Council (INC), has described as an insult, the proposed establishment of a vigilance group by the Fulani cattle breeders, Miyetti Allah in the South East zone of the country.

Consequently, the group called on the cattle breeders to immediately render an unreserved apology to Ndigbo within 24 hours for the comment it has described as criminal, reckless and unguided statement capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

According to the National President of INC, Chilos Godsent in a press statement he made available to our correspondent in Owerri, the group must render an unreserved apology “or we may be compelled to declare Miyetti Allah persona non grata in Igbo land,” Godsent said.

Godsent further stated: “We wish to remind the leadership of the Miyetti Allah that they don’t have the monopoly of violence and cannot deliberately be intimidating Nigerians because of the goodwill they enjoy from the Federal government.

“In the light of the foregoing, the Igbo National Council (INC) calls on the leadership of the various town union governments in Ala-Igbo to start intensive mobilisation and sensitisation of their people on the present danger facing us by the presence of Fulani herdsmen and members of the Miyetti Allah in any part of Igboland.

“We therefore urge all community leaders and town unions in Ala-Igbo to start mobilising, reconstituting and retraining of their community vigilance groups in readiness against any coordinated or uncoordinated attack or invasion of any Igbo community in South-East region or Nigeria at large by the herdsmen, Miyetti Allah or the Fulani jihadist group.”