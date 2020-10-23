Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has called for comprehensive strategies to complement military operation in tackling insecurity and Boko Haram insurgency in the Lake Chad region.

A statement by the MNJTF spokesman, Col Mohammed Dole made available to newsmen in Maiduguri on Friday said the Force Field Commander, Maj Gen Ibrahim Yusuf made the call in address at a regional workshop to prevent violent extremism in the Lake Chad Basin in N’djemena, Chad capital.

“The Force Commander has highlighted the need for a comprehensive regional non-kinetic strategy to complement the largely kinetic approach of the MNJTF to combat the security challenges in the Lake Chad Basin,” the statement said quoting the field commander in his opening address at the workshop on Friday.

He said the field could commander acknowledged the existence of gaps in the existing communication strategy of the MNJTF, which he said necessitated the organisation workshop.

He said the workshop was organised for participating nations to design a common regional approach to information and communication activities in order to prevent violent extremism in the Lake Chad Basin.

He said the workshop would also suggest methodologies and channels of communication appropriate with messages and Target Audiences.

Dole said the 4-day workshop was being attended representatives of the Government of Chad, European Union, African Union, and MNJTF troops from contributing countries of Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria. Other participants included representatives from Centre for Coordination and Liaison and Civil Society Organizations.