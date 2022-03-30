The management of Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, venue of yesterday’s World Cup qualifying playoff between the Super Eagles and Black Stars of Ghana has explained why the light went off during the visitors’ training session on Monday night.

There was mild drama during the Black Stars of Ghana training session at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Monday evening when light suddenly went off, thereby aborting the Black Stars’ training session.

Speaking to owngoalnigeria, a member of the management team said Ghana was using the extended training as a guise to carry out fetish practices on the pitch.

“They were given an extra 40 minutes but still refused to stop. It was at that junction that we came down to bring out the water sprinklers. We saw them dropping substances wrapped in black leather at the edge of each goal post,” he said.

“We noticed the same on the centre circle hence decided to switch off the lights as it’s clear that they were on the pitch for a reason other than training. We removed the substance this morning (Tuesday morning) and handed it over to the NFF,” he concluded.