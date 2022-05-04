One of the sons of the late Chief MKO Abiola, Abdul, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of his father.

The young Abiola said this via his Twitter handle @AbdulMKO, yesterday.

He said that it was time for Nigerians to know the truth about the circumstances that led to the death of his father, adding that the president should look into the archives.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

This, he said, would help the president to unravel the mystery behind the death of the late MKO, stressing that it was only such a move that would bring about justice.

“It’s time for the Nigerian people to know the truth as to what happened in the post-June 12, 1993 elections and, also, what led to the death of MKO Abiola, Kudirat Abiola and other unsung heroes.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to look into our country archives for justice to prevail,” he said.

Abiola was the presumed winner of the J, but his election was annulled by the then head of state, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida had annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential elections believed to have been won by Abiola, who later declared himself as the president in what was called Epetedo declaration. He was, subsequently, arrested by the government of late Gen. Sani Abacha, the then head of state.

President Buhari had, also, posthumously honoured Abiola with GCFR, which is the highest title in the land and the exclusive preserve of the president of Nigeria.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Buhari also declared June 12 as Democracy Day against May 29, the day it used to be celebrated.