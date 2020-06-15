President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for effectuating the designation of the National Stadium, Abuja after the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, the acclaimed winner of June 12 election and one of the greatest contributors to sports development in Nigeria with the unveiling of the new name for the stadium on Friday.

The proprietor of Oramah Sports Academy, Ozo Ifeanyi Pat Oramah gave the commendation in Abuja after the commemorative ceremonies, stating that the gallant action taken by President Buhari went beyond politics.

According to Oramah, the actualization of the designation would serve as impetus to young Nigerians at home and abroad to contribute meaningfully to the development of sports and sporting infrastructure across the 36 states of the country.

“With this progress, I see Nigeria returning to our glorious years in sports where we had upwardly mobile Nigerians like the late Chief M.K.O Abiola, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Alhaji Alyuf Salam, Uzor Orji Kalu and others nurturing to success, great clubs and investing heavily in sports development. This righteous step by the President would bring out the best in our rich men and women, both in and outside the country towards the development of sports in Nigeria.

“It is a natural thing that when people know that their legacies would be nurtured even in death, they would not think twice to venture into promoting whatever they believe in and evolve legacies and infrastructure that would live eternally,”said Oramah.