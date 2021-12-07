From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State, yesterday, said the use of the dangerous drug, Methamphetamine, locally known as Mkpuru Miri, on the campus has been banned.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Sunday Elom, made the disclosure at his office in Ikwo, warning that any student caught with the harmful drug will be expelled from the school without delay.

He stated this when he addressed journalists as part of activities to mark the 6th Convocation ceremony of the university.

He explained that the decision was taken after the management deliberated on the negative effects of the drugs on the youths as well as the criminal activities it could trigger on the campus.

He warned students of the school to be careful not to bring the dangerous drug into the institution or face outright expulsion from the school.

“Th school authority has banned the use of Mkpuru Miri, on this campus. Any student or group of students caught with the drug will be expelled from this institution without delay.

“We know the dangers and criminal activities the hard drugs could cause on this campus. Therefore, it cannot be condoned here,” he said.

Speaking further on the convocation which will hold on Tuesday, December, 14, 2021, Prof. Elom revealed that a total of 900 students will be graduating that day.

He disclosed that out of the 900 students, a total of 20 will graduate with First Class Honours, while 306 others will graduate with Second Class Upper.

