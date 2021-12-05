Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A mob, mostly youths from Anara, in Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State has beaten to death a 27-year-old man, Darlington Ugboaja, for being in possession of Methamphetamine aka Mkpuru Mmiri at Anara market.

His death afterwards caused panic in the area as traders who were out of fear of reprisal attack from the victim’s kinsmen hurriedly shot their stalls, a source told Sunday Sun.

Narrating the incident, the source said that the victim lost consciousness after he was pummeled by the mob; he later died in hospital where he was rushed to.

“They saw him coming out from a bunk where drugs are sold. They suspected he had Mkpuru Mmiri in his possession. They quickly searched him and found the substance. They immediately tied his hands on an electric pole and started beating him.

“He lost consciousness and was rushed to Anara Health Centre, but unfortunately there was no doctor on duty. They rushed him to another hospital at Umunachi where he was pronounced dead.”

The deceased kinsman, Kingsley Onyewuenyi, told Sunday Sun that Ezihe community was saddened by the death of Ugboaja.

When contacted, the police spokesperson for the command, Mike Abattam, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

