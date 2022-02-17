From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Command of the Ebubeagu security outfit has arrested a gang of 12 suspected drug smugglers who specialise in the distribution of hard drugs such as Methamphetamine, popularly known as Mkpurummiri.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Parading the suspects at the command office in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Security consultant, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, said the security outfit acting on a tip-off stormed the hideout of the syndicate and arrested 12 of them while others escaped.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.