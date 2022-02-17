From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki
The Ebonyi State Command of the Ebubeagu security outfit has arrested a gang of 12 suspected drug smugglers who specialise in the distribution of hard drugs such as Methamphetamine, popularly known as Mkpurummiri.
Parading the suspects at the command office in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Security consultant, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, said the security outfit acting on a tip-off stormed the hideout of the syndicate and arrested 12 of them while others escaped.
