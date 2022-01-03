From Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

A young man, Chekwube Nnamani, has allegedly hacked his two siblings, Ekenechukwu and Afamefula, popularly known as “Spirit” and three others with machete at Mgbalukwu Isuokoma in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Though the suspect is still at large, Police authorities have blamed his action on the influence of methamphetamine popularly called Mkpuru Mmiri. Our reporter who visited the area was told by a man who spoke under anonymity that the incident happened on December 20, 2021 , barely a week after the suspect had returned home from Abuja.

The man further disclosed that before the incident, Chekwube had complained about his missing memory card to some of his family members and kinsmen, but could not wait for them to take action over his complaint before he suddenly grabbed a cutlass and killed Ekenechukwu, and Afamefula, in their sleep.

According to a resident, the suspect ,extended the mayhem to the neighbourhood where he allegedly killed a father of two , Ogo Njom, another man,Mr. Sukwe and a lady whose identity has not been ascertained.

Another resident who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “When Chekwube came back from the journey, we did not notice any abnormality in his dealings, because I can recall that before the problem, the man was interacting and associating with the rest of his peers in the village.

“But to our chagrin, on the fateful morning, we were woken from our sleep by the screaming and wailings emanating from the man’s family house.”

Chekwube had on seeing the magnitude of the havoc, reportedly took to his heels and is yet to be found as at press time.

Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State, Aliyu Garba, who spoke through his spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, frowned at the attitude of the people of Mgbalukwu Isuokoma, for failing to identify the suspect or provide the police with useful information that could lead to his arrest.