Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) recently inducted 87 graduates of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nnewi Campus, Anambra state.

The Registrar of the council, Dr. Tosan Erhabor while administering the 11th induction/Oath-taking on the graduands charged them to eschew professional misconduct, exhibit respect for self and others as well as to conduct themselves with utmost dignity.

Dr. Erhabor, who was represented by the Director of Registration of MLSCN, Mrs. Ede Ini said that from just a handful of training institutions offering Med Lab Science programmes at various levels, records indicated that the programme was currently one of the most sought-after programmes across the country.

He, however, commended the vice chancellor for the support given to the department, adding that the institution was in tune with the current realities of the university education. He noted that the department has maintained an enviable narrative, producing modern and competent Med Lab Scientists among their peers.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNIZIK, Prof Charles Esimone, who was represented by the Deputy VC (Academics), Prof. John Odibo congratulated the parents of the graduands for the financial and moral responsibilities borne over the years to ensure the graduation of their children/wards as well as the teachers of the department.

“As graduands, you are products of the teaching-learning process. Your performance in the workplace will be used to evaluate the quality of training you received in the teaching function of the university and thus will be a factor in ranking the university. Therefore, I enjoin you to strive to be a good professional in your own interest and also in the university’s interest” he charged the graduands.

The Provost of College of Health Sciences, Prof. Okwudili Udemezue and the Dean Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology Prof. Pauline Ojinika Ezenduka commended the VC for the completion of the faculty building and also thanked the Chief Medical Director of the universe teaching hospital for increasing the number of in-take for an internship program.

They also urged the graduands to be good ambassadors of the department, faculty and the university in general and should never indulge in any unprofessional tenancy capable of tarnishing the image of the school.

The acting Head of the Department (HOD), Dr. Manafa in his remarks charged the graduands to imbibe career development initiatives rather than monetary pursuits.

In her speech, the best graduating students of the department, Blessing Uzoma Nwoye commended the lecturers who imparted the knowledge in them that made them to be graduate and to be inducted as professionals.

The highlights of the event were the award of prizes for the best graduating students in the departments.