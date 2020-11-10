The 8th edition of the Ogunjobi Gold Cup got a big boost as an exquisite and first-class Ilorin based hotel, MM Hotel & Event Centre partnered with the Pre-season tournament.

General Coordinator of the county’s most glamorous and prestigious club tourney, Tunde Shamsudeen disclosed after an agreement was reached with the hotel.

“We are delighted to announce MM Hotel & Event Centre as our partner.

“Rated among the best in the State of Harmony, the hotel is a beauty to behold, while its services are first-class. Their facilities meet standards for football teams in the three tiers of our domestic leagues.

“The hotel is also cost-effective for clubs with conducive accommodation. Their services are of standard.”

Defending champions Niger Tornadoes, FC Ebedei and debutants Gombe United are the three teams that have done their reservations with the hotel.