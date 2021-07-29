Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos Terminal Two (MMA2), operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), has won the award of the MOST COVID-19 COMPLIANT TERMINAL instituted by theLeague of Airport and Aviation Correspondents’ (LAAC)

The presentation took place during the 25th edition of LAAC Annual Conference and Awards held at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, yesterday.

The award, which was presented to BASL on behalf of LAAC by Mallam Adamu Abdullahi, the Executive Commissioner (Operations), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council, was in recognition of the high level of safety protocols put in place by BASL in its operations as mandated by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

These, according to LAAC, include physical distancing between passengers and floor markings, social distancing, nose mask wearing, baggage disinfection before flight, temperature checks before entering airport premises and use of hand sanitisers.

In the citation, LAAC stated that the terminal operator ensures standard passenger facilitation processes and Port Health officials screen all terminal users before they are allowed to access the facility.

Responding, Group Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr. Mikail Mumuni, who received the award on behalf of BASL, heartily expressed the company’s appreciation to the League, saying it signifies an endorsement of Bi-Courtney’s contribution to making the nation’s aviation sector safer.

He said, “We are pleased to receive this award from the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents. We see this as an endorsement of our contribution and commitment to the upliftment of the aviation industry.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.