A bag containing bundles of local and foreign currencies, jewellery and other valuables worth millions of naira forgotten inside one of the buses used for conveying passengers at the airside of Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos Terminal Two (MMA2), has been returned to the owner by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the terminal.

Group Corporate Affairs Manager of BASL, Mikail Mumuni, who disclosed this in a statement said the bag belonged to a prominent Nigerian who boarded an Arik Air flight from MMA2 to Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital on Monday, August 30.

“At about 1510hrs of 30th August 2021, a black bag that was forgotten inside a Coaster bus, used for conveying passengers at the airside, with the number plate BDG 689 GW, was picked up by the driver of the bus, Mr. Emmanuel Eluu and brought to the Aviation Security (AVSEC) Airside Supervisor, Mr. Taiwo Adelakun. Eluu was accompanied by Gbadamosi Olasunkami, Operations, Airside Supervisor and Oluwole Alonge,Operations, Airside Head of Shift to ascertain what was kept in the bag and for safe keep.”

The BASL spokesman added that Items found in the bag were the sum of $20,000 in two bundles,N500,000 in five bundles, nine wristwatches in black and yellow pouches, a bead, one eyeglass, pieces of jewellery in two golden purses, four bank cheques, eye drop, envelopes of different sizes, bundle of the business cards, an identification card and a Samsung Note 20 Ultra.

“The items were kept in security custody by Adelakun as instructed by the AVSEC Manager, Mr. Okeowo Olatunbosun and confirmed by Gbadamosi Olasunkanmi.”

He said the bag owner was contacted by the security supervisor on the instruction of the AVSEC Manager based on the phone number on the business card. Upon arrival at his destination, Port Harcourt, the owner of the bag who had boarded an Arik Air flight from MMA2 instructed his protocol officer to collect the bag on his behalf. “The owner of the bag initiated a video conversation with Adelakun, the security supervisor, affirming the identity of the protocol officer and thanked the management and staff of MMA2 for the honesty and professionalism displayed by them.”

