By Chinelo Obogo

The domestic wing of the Lagos Airport, Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, MMA2, operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) has been awarded ‘Best Domestic Terminal of the Year’ 2021.

The award, which was handed over to BASL in Lagos on Sunday by organisers of the Nigeria Aviation Award (NIGAV), was in recognition of the many firsts which the terminal recorded in the year under review.

BASL’s Group Head of Strategy and Business Development (GHSBD), Folake Odutola, while speaking commended the organisers of the event for the laudable initiative, noting that it will go a long way to encourage quality service delivery that will ultimately bring about meaningful development in the aviation industry.

She stated that Bi-Courtney was more committed than ever to invest to keep the terminal functioning and continue to make it run effectively and efficiently for better passengers’ experience and safety. “The beauty of an airport terminal is to deliberately work to make the environment safe, secure and functional to meet users’ satisfaction and in accordance with best practices around the globe. BASL has taken the initiative since inception to deliver quality services to the terminal users.