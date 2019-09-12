The Mmaku Kingdom, Awgu Local Government Area, Enugu State, has felicitated with Chief Femi Adesina on his reappointment as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesina is the Nwa nne di na mba (Brother from another mother) of the kingdom.

Igwe Omeluenyi of Agunesse and the Ezeani 111 of Mmaku, His Royal Highness, Cyprian Maduabuchi Nevobasi, presented a letter of congratulation on behalf of the Igwe-in-Council to him at the State House, Abuja yesterday.

The letter reads in part: “The Igwe-in-Council and the good people of Mmaku Kingdom hereby congratulate and felicitate with you on your reappointment by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, for the second term.

This, indeed, has shown that you are not only a master of the job, but a seasoned professional.

“Furthermore, your interpersonal and group communication enterprise still remains the magic wand, which you have deployed in navigating the challenges of your duty schedule.

“You can recall that you were admitted into the prestigious and highly respected Igwe’s cabinet, where you were crowned and decorated alongside Mr President during our 14th Grand Ofalla Festival.”