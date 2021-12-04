From Judex Okoro, Calabar

One of Nigeria’s major independent blending lubricant companies, AMMASCO, has empowered 40 automobile technicians in Cross River state with ultramodern toolboxes. This is part of the company’s partnership with the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) across the country. So far they have also given out several customised toolboxes to technicians in Kano, Lagos, Ibadan, Osun, Kwara, Enugu and Rivers states.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony held in Calabar, the Marketing Manager of AMMASCO, Abubakar Matazu, said AMMASCO was committed to the welfare of NATA members and had committed over N50 million worth of food items to NATA members during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic Matazu explained that the company came up with another palliative by empowering them with the latest toolboxes to equip and enhance their quality of work considering that most of them may not afford such tools amid the harsh economy occasioned by the pandemic.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

According to him, the partnership started with Kano State automobiles with the donation of 200 boxes and was followed with the South West states with over 350 boxes. He said the South-South states of Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta and Edo states had also received 100 boxes each.

He said: “The toolbox is customized and mainly for NATA mechanics, and were bought in dollars with each costing about N150,000. “The boxes contain all what the mechanic needs to carry out his task.”

Also speaking, the Regional Manager of AMMASCO in the South-South, Fabiye Olawale, enjoined the beneficiaries to make the most of the boxes.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .