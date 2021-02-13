By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) has dedicated 45th anniversary of the late Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed to the COVID-19 frontline health care workers in Nigeria.

MMF in a statement on Saturday indicated that it is using the occasion of the 45th anniversary to celebrate these model citizens at the forefront of stemming the tide of the COVID19 pandemic in Nigeria.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of MMF, Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, ‘through these frontline health care workers, we reminded of the ones of our shared humanity as Nigerians.

‘In the words of Woodrow Wilson: “There is no higher religion than human service. To work for the common good is the greatest creed,” and it is against the backdrop of this reflection that we dedicate the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the 4th Nigerian Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed in celebrating COVID19 frontline health care workers in Nigeria.

‘On the 13th of February, 1976, General Murtala Muhammed paid the highest service to the country with his life and as we honour the memory of his short life with towering impact, we are reminded that not many of us will have the greatness to bend history, but each of us can work to change a small portion of events.

‘It is from this numberless diverse acts of courage and belief that human history is shaped and in this gentle way, we all can shake the world.

‘Today as we remember late General Murtala Muhammed, not as a Nigerian without flaws but as one who exemplified clarity of purpose, service to humanity, and courage in a storm, we in the same regard acknowledge the living outliers amongst us.

‘In the words of the General ….”That we not be afraid of our fears, as they are not there to scare us, but to let us know that something is with it…”

In the same vein, Muhammed-Oyebode disclosed that the foundation has commissioned ‘a medical compendium to extend medical vocabularies to reach the most marginalized communities in Nigeria in their local language through the Med Assist (COVID Partner line) telemedicine initiative of the foundation.

‘Through your every act of courage and service to country, the spirit of late General Murtala Muhammed lives on. We celebrate you!,’ the Foundation CEO told the workers.