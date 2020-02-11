Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has warned motorists against buying Murtala Muhammed Airport access gate stickers from Intergrated Intelligence Imaging West Africa (I-Cube). In a statement from Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of the agency, motorists who purchase vehicle stickers from I-Cube will not be allowed to pass through the access gate.

She said the agency had to issue the warning as some motorists have been purchasing car stickers sold by I-Cube, a former toll fare collector, at N50,000.

The statement reads: “The attention of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has been drawn to the fact that some members of the public are still buying Murtala Muhammed Airport access gate stickers from I-Cube Nigeria Limited.

“The general public is hereby notified that the Authority has severed all business relationships with Messrs I-Cube Nigeria Limited. “Consequently, any individual or organisation consummating any form of business transaction with Messrs I-Cube Nigeria Limited on this facility is doing so at his or her own peril. “The general public is by this notice advised to contact the Accounts Department of Murtala Muhammed International Airport for any business transaction or inquiry on this facility.” Following the tussle between I-Cube and the three major aviation unions last week over the control of the access gates, FAAN ordered the concessionaire to cease collection of toll fares from motorists and vacate the Murtala International Airport access gate with immediate effect.

In a letter dated February 4, 2020 and signed by the Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, and copied to the Airforce commandant, MMIA, Commissioner of Police, Airport command, Director of State Security Services, all directors of FAAN and all the aviation unions, FAAN said the concessionaire should immediately vacate the access gate as the agency has resolved to temporarily take over. The letter reads: “We refer to the above mentioned agreement which commenced on the 10th day of February, 2014 and expired on February 9, 2019.