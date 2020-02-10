Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has warned motorists against buying Murtala Muhammed Airport access gate stickers from Integrated Intelligence Imaging West Africa (I-Cube).

In a statement from Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of the agency, motorists who still purchase vehicle stickers from I-Cube will not be allowed to pass through the access gate.

She said the agency had to issue the warning as some motorists were still purchasing car stickers sold by I-Cube, the former toll fare collector, at N50,000.

The statement reads:

“The attention of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has been drawn to the fact that some members of the public are still buying Murtala Muhammed Airport access gate stickers from I-Cube Nigeria Limited.

“The general public is hereby notified that the Authority has severed all business relationships with Messrs I-Cube Nigeria Limited.

“Consequently, any individual or organisation consummating any form of business transaction with Messrs I-Cube Nigeria Limited on this facility is doing so at his or her own peril.

“The general public is by this notice advised to contact the Accounts Department of Murtala Muhammed International Airport for any business transaction or inquiry on this facility.”

Following the tussle between I-Cube and the three major aviation unions last week over the control of the access gates, FAAN ordered the concessionaire to cease collection of toll fares from motorists and vacate the Murtala International Airport access gate with immediate effect.

In a letter dated February 4, 2020, and signed by the managing director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu and copied to the Airforce commandant, MMIA, Commissioner of Police, Airport Command, Director of State Security Services, all directors of FAAN and all the aviation unions, FAAN said the concessionaire should immediately vacate the access gate as the agency has resolved to temporarily take over.

The letter reads:

“We refer to the above-mentioned agreement which commenced on the 10th day of February 2014 and expired on February 9, 2019. Kindly be informed that the authority has resolved to temporarily take over the management of the said Murtala International Airport Access gate with immediate effect to determine the actual revenue generated from the access gate.

“By this letter, you are requested to vacate the premises immediately. This will enable the authority to take appropriate decision on the management of the access gate.”

The manager of I-Cube, Leke Abajingi, confirmed to Daily Sun that the letter from FAAN was received and that the company will abide by the agency’s directive.

“The issue has been resolved. FAAN has given us a letter, not one of termination but a letter to tell us that our contract has expired and that they want to take over temporarily to monitor the revenue by themselves for some time. They said that the normal due process will be followed. Bear in mind that the case is still in court as one of the interested companies took FAAN to court over the matter and joined us as defendants.

“We will abide by the letter that FAAN sent to us because we already know that our contract has expired and is subject to renewal. But we want to put it on record that we have had a good relationship with FAAN for 11 years and have not failed in paying our monthly remittance. We are not owing FAAN contrary to what some are saying,” Abajingi said.

The directive came on the heels of the seizure of the access gates on Monday, February 3, by the three major aviation unions, Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE).