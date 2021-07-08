From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in collaboration with Independent Corrupt Practice and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has inaugurated its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Oluwatyinin Akinlade, who was represented at the event by Patrick Ojeka, Director, Artisanal Small Scale Mining, (ASM), stated that she was delighted at the formal inauguration of the newly constituted Anti-Corruption and Transparency Monitoring Unit (ACTU) of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

‘What we are celebrating in this Ministry today is the dawn of a new era having successfully midwifed a brand new ACTU team following the expiration of the three-year tenure of the outgoing team in March 2021,’ she stated.

The permanent secretary stated that the occasion symbolizes the collective resolve in the ministry to sustain as well as nurture the service-wide institutional framework designed for preventing corruption and the promotion of transparency and accountability.

She noted that the development is particularly significant to the ministry, given the current high expectations of the country from its mines and steel sector as a major pillar and driver of the economic diversification agenda.

Akinlade also acknowledged the strategic role being played by the ICPC in strengthening the ACTU and in putting the unit constantly on its toes across the civil service.

She said the ministry sincerely appreciate ICPC close monitoring of the effectiveness of ACTU as well as the transparency and Integrity rating of the sector all along.

The permanent secretary congratulated members of the newly constituted ACTU team of the ministry for being considered worthy of the important schedule, given the peculiar nature of the assignment. She urged the members to rededicate themselves and demonstrate exemplariness by living above board at all times.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the Acting Director of Special Duties, Yisau Adepoju, said the event was an important occasion considering the fact that war against corruption constitutes one of the three cardinal pillars of the Buhari’s administration. He stated that the occasion practically demonstrated the ministry’s identification with the virtues of transparency, accountability and judicious application of public resources, which is necessary for success in the conduct of the Government businesses.

He congratulated the management and entire staff of the ministry for being part of the process and identifying with the epoch-making event.

He particularly welcomed the Chairman of the ICPC and the entire visiting ICPC team for being in support of the right course.

ICPC Chairman Professor Bolaji Owasanoye said the ministry is charged with the mandate of supervising the growth and development of the national minerals for effective utilisation and revenue generation for national growth. It is therefore important for the staff of the ministry to understand their responsibility and live above board in order to propel the Ministry to greater heights.

He noted that the inauguration and the induction of ACTU is a step in the right direction ‘as we move forward to install the building blocks of transparent and accountable systems, which are necessary ingredients of achieving a sanitised work environment.’

He said the ACTU needs the unalloyed support of the management to perform their duties and hoped for continuous collaboration with the ministry in ensuring that Nigeria is rid of all vestiges of corruption for the benefit of the teeming population and generations yet unborn.

Christopher Warije, Head of ACTU, on behalf of the newly reconstituted Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit, said he is humbled by the mandate given to him and his colleagues to fly the flag of the fight against corruption in the ministry.

Warije stated that the road, which must be paved towards successful achievement of the fight has many pitfalls, but with the support of the ministry’s management and the entire staff of the ministry, the authority vested in ACTU will be maximised to mitigate the effects of the pitfalls.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.