From Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, in its efforts to achieve its mandate of diversifying the economy for Nigeria and Nigerians to reap the benefits associated with the Mineral sector has pledged continuous support for the Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists (COMEG)

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite made this pledge during the 10th Induction Ceremony of 150 Members by the Council of Nigerian Engineers and Geoscientists (COMEG), in Abuja, yesterday.

He stated that the Ministry would continue to assist the Council with policy and guidance that will enable it function properly and discharge its responsibility of regulating, controlling and enforcing the provisions of the laws and regulations guiding mineral exploration and exploitation in the country, adding that achieving success in the industry depends largely on the right professional personnel.

Adegbite enjoined the inductees to live up to the expectation of the Council’s professional code of conduct and ethics in order to sustain the standard of practice in the Nigerian Extractive Industry and ensure they are familiar with all the laws and regulations guiding their professional practice.

The Minister assured of a befitting office accommodation for COMEG to carry out its operations, saying, the Council will be repositioned and rejuvenated for growth and effective service delivery.

In his remarks, Minister of State, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, stated that the Ministry has remained resilient and dogged towards the drive for economic diversification, despite what has been a turbulent year due to the pandemic.

Dr Ogah tasked COMEG registered Professionals, particularly, the class of 10th Inductees to continue to uphold the core values of the Council and be custodians and guardians of the professional ethics within the Nigerian Extractive Industry.

Permanent Secretary, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, represented by Director, Human Resource Management, Muhammed Suleiman, congratulated the inductees and enjoined them to uphold the integrity of the Council by contributing their quota towards making it a success.

In his welcome address, Chairman of Council, Dr. Godspower Ebimotimi Okpoi, assured of COMEG’s continued efforts towards ensuring the registration of more professionals and companies to reduce, and eventually eliminate quackery in the Extractive Sector of the country.

Dr. Okpoi expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for making the Mines and Steel Sector one of the major focus points in the diversification agenda of his Administration, saying, it has challenged COMEG to live up to its mandate as the foremost regulator in the Nigerian Extractive Industry.

He, among the achievements of the Council, noted that it has conducted its first ever Mandatory professional Exams online to accommodate applicants in diaspora and those who could not be present for physical exam due to the nature of their jobs as well as its first ever virtual Induction Ceremony.

The Registrar, Prof O. Opafunso, appreciated the Ministry for its unflinching support to the Council, particularly, the pledge of a befitting office accommodation and also thanked

staff of the Council for their support, since he took over the helms of affairs as Registar

He tasked the new inductees to ensure they pay their dues and be good ambassadors of COMEG.