From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State government has targeted 1.5 million children and over 100,000 pregnant women for various health interventions during the 2022 Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCH)

Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, disclosed this while formally launching the MNCH Week at Yelwa Domiciary Primary Healthcare Center in Bauchi Local Government Area.

Mohammad said the week involved vitamin A supplementation, deworming, Routine immunisation, Rotavirus vaccine administration and other medical consultations.

He said children under the age of five as well as pregnant women were the main beneficiaries of the interventions.

He said the week was being observed twice a year between the months of May and June as parts of the federal government’s integrated health intervention aimed at reducing maternal morbidity and mortality in the country.

Read also: EDOCSO tackles CP Yaro over purported plan to take petitions from lawyers only

In his remark, the supervising Commissioner for Health, Permanent Secretary Ali Babayo Gamawa, disclosed that the ward minimum health care package and the integrated MNCH initiatives were introduced by the federal government but with limited success.

Represented by Dr Robinson Yusuf, the supervising commissioner explained that the move was to improve the nutritional status of both mother and child.

Also speaking the wife of the state Governor, Hajia Aishatu Bala Mohammed, who was represented by state Commissioner for Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Hajia Sa’adatu Bello Kirfi, echoed that the week was an avenue to educate women on how to use available local foods to prepare a nutritional meal for infants and themselves.

In his remarks, the district head of Miri Alhaji Hussaini Abubakar Uthman, commended the state government for making the health sector a priority in the state, urging mothers to take advantage of the opportunity.