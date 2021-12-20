From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Force Commander Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Maj Gen Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim has solicited for the cooperation of the Nigerien government to step up synergy between the country’s forces and regional troops for the success of the counter-terrorism operation along the Lake Chad shores.

MNJTF spokesman Col Muhammad Dole,t in a statement issued from Ndjamena, the Chad capital and headquarters of the force, said Gen Abdul-Khalifa held talks with the President of Niger shortly after the ceremony marking the 63rd anniversary of Republic of Niger weekend.

‘The Force Commander (FC) met with President Bazoum and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Major General Salifou Mody.

‘Discussions centred mainly on improving the synergy and cooperation between MNJTF and national forces with the aim of generally confronting the scourge of the BHT/ISWAP terrorists in the Lake Chad region,’ he disclosed.

He said the commander maintained that restoration of peace and security in the region will enhance the socio-economic activities of the people.

He said the Niger leader, President Bazoum, reiterated his total commitment to support the MNJTF to achieve its mandates.

Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon formed a regional military coalition tagged Multinational Joint Task Force to tackle terrorism and movement of terrorists along their borders. Niger, Chad and Cameroon share borders with Nigeria in northeast Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, the three states where Boko Haram/ISWAP have carried out terror attacks in over a decade