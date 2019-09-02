Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), said it has destroyed several arms, ammunition, equipment and several other logistics belonging to the Boko Haram terrorists group at Tumbum Rego.

Chief of Military Public Information, Colonel Timothy Antigha, who made this known, said the terrorists also killed several of the terrorists who were planning to launch an attack on troops’ location.

Antigha, said: “ISWAP terrorists and equipment including weapons, ammunition and logistics were destroyed in Tumbum Rego over the weekend. Air interdictions conducted by MNJTF and national Air Task Forces successfully attacked and killed several fighters and knocked out equipment on Saturday, 30 August, 2019 as they prepared to launch an offensive on troops’ location.

“Battle-damage assessment has indicated that the air interdiction had a devastating impact, as pockets of ISWAP build up and logistics hidden under trees in Tumbum Rego have been in ruined.

“In a a related development, ISWAP assets in Mallam Zuberu and Alagarno were also targeted and neutralised. Similarly, improvised explosive devices planted by ISWAP operatives in Layi Koura area of Nguigmi in Niger Republic were discovered and defused by troops.

“It would be recalled that in the past couple of weeks, ISWAP suicide bombers struck in Kaiga-Kindjiria, a rural community in the Republic of Chad as well as Gubio in Borno State, in an effort by ISWAP to revamp its dream of establishing a caliphate in parts of Northern Nigeria and other areas of the Lake Chad Basin.

“This blow by the MNJTF will further plunge the leadership and followership of ISWAP into more despair, the statement said.