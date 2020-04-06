Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), said its combined forces have killed 19 members of the Boko Haram terrorist group, destroyed two gun trucks and recovered two others.

Chief, Military Public Information, MNJTF, Colonel Timothy Antigha, who made this known, said the operation code-named “YANCIN TAFKI,” comprising a combined forces from Nigeria, Niger Republic and supported by both the Air Task Force (Nigeria) and the Niger Republic Air Force, recovered several arms, ammunition and other logistics belonging to the terrorists during the bombardment of their enclaves in the Tumbums.

Antigha’s statement reads: “As part of the ongoing counter-insurgency operations of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), under the reviewed Concept of Operation YANCIN TAFKI, combined forces from Sector 3 (Nigeria) and Sector 4 (Niger Republic), supported by Air Task Force (Nigeria) and Niger Republic Air Force conducted extensive bombardment of Boko Haram enclaves in the Tumbums earlier today, 6 April 2020.

“Today’s engagement was a coordinated air and ground operation. After intensive firefight, 19 Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised, while others fled. The combined force with the support of the Air Force destroyed 2 Gun Trucks and captured 2 more. Four motorcycles, as well as arms and ammunition, were also recovered.

Troops of the MNJTF did not sustain any casualty.

“This effort is expected to further degrade and deplete Boko Haram, thereby consolidating on the successes of previous synchronized operations conducted within the MNJTF area of operation.

“Meanwhile, Sector 1 (Cameroon) has also conducted clearance operations in the southern parts of Lake Chad Basin in order to destroy fleeing Boko Haram terrorists who are now being confronted in all axis. Earlier last week, Sector 2 (Chad) also conducted an amphibious operation and secured the Litri / Madayi axis.

“It is important to recall that the mandate of the MNJTF allows troops of the task force to conduct operations within 25 kilometres of the delineated area of operation in troop-contributing countries.

“Consequently, the MNJTF, with the support of national forces will continue to pursue Boko Haram terrorists until they flee from the Lake Chad Basin or face justice. The MNJTF, therefore, assures the populations of the Lake Chad Basin that every effort is being made to restore security and normalcy.”