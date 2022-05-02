The Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have killed about 22 Boko Haram/Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists during a fighting clearance operations in the fringes of Lake Chad.

The Chief of Military Public Information of the MNJTF, N’Djamena, Chad, Lt. Col. Kamarudeen Adegoke, who confirmed this in a statement, on Saturday, said that the terrorists were nuetrialised at Tumbun Rabo, in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State, on April 27.

He said: “After the operational engagement, which was firmly supported by the Air Task Force of Operation Hadin Kai and the MNJTF, a battle damage assessment clearly revealed, at least, 20 BHT were neutralised, 12 AK 47 rifles, 1X Mortar 60mm and large catches of ammunitions of different calibers were recovered.

“Likewise, carefully concealed 5x Gun Trucks and a truck laden with supplies meant for the criminals were destroyed.

“Also, an MRAP fighting vehicle was recovered by the troops; it was carted from a Nigerian Army position in the past,” he said.

Adegoke explained that the troops of combined Task Force Mallam Fatori/Damasak at Forward Operations Base Arege, drawn from MNJTF Sectors 3 and 4 (Nigerian and Nigeriene troops), have continued with aggressive patrols to dominate and put pressure on the criminals.

“With multiple sorties against the terrorists’ positions, Air Task Force gave effective close air support and attacked the criminals to enable ground forces to access the, hitherto, well defended terrorists’ strongholds in the vicinity of Tumbun Rago.

“Despite strong resistance by the Boko Haram terrorists, the ground troops charged through several obstacles and cleared the mined routes, which made them to come in contact with elements of the insurgents.

Relatedly, troops of Sector 1 Task Force, Wulgo (MNJTF troops from Cameroun) continued aggressive dominance of their assigned areas with a clearance patrol to the general area of Chikingudu were seen to be deserted, but troops came in contact with two Boko Haram logisticians who attempted to flee, but were neutralised by the vigilant troops.

“Two motorcycles were recovered from them. Meanwhile, the Amphibious Task Force Darak, of the same Sector 1, have continued their maritime patrols to dominate their areas,” the spokesman said. He added that the task force cleared the villages of Bourame and Magoume, however, nothing of security significance was found with the villagers carrying out their normal routines.

He said the task force continued to patrol the Kirta Wulgo and Tcholl settlements suspected to have Boko Haram terrorists hibernating there, but the terrorists fled before arrival of our troops.

“Make shift shelters seen there were destroyed by the gallant troops,” he stated.

Adegoke said that the combined ground and amphibious operations have exerted much pressure on the terrorists, denying them freedom of movement and action, and this would be sustained by the highly spirited troops.